VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Hits $0.0027

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $16,965.60 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00265038 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,176.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

