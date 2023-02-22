Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $12.44. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 107,200 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

