Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.88

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $12.44. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 107,200 shares traded.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
