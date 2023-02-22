Virtus Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 34,098 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Sanofi makes up about 3.4% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5 %

SNY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. 163,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.