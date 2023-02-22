Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $280,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after purchasing an additional 202,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 239,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.