Virtus Family Office LLC Makes New $930,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Cummins makes up 2.4% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.6% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:CMI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,147. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Read More
