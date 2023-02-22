Virtus Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 56,022 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 90,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,827 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

