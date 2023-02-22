Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

