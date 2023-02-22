Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,155 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

TEAM stock opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $321.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,411 shares of company stock worth $35,771,996 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

