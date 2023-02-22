Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Makes New $16.61 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,611,000. Tyler Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.
TYL opened at $333.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.93. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
