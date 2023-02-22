VRES Price Hits $0.0423 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. VRES has a total market capitalization of $105.75 million and approximately $221.56 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029645 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00214200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,207.98 or 1.00013088 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04141592 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $174.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.