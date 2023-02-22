VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $105.74 million and approximately $238.50 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00043008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00213090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,824.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04141592 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $174.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.