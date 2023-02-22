Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.57

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.57 and traded as high as $152.00. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WKCMF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($191.49) to €183.00 ($194.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($164.89) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($155.32) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($184.04) to €125.00 ($132.98) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

