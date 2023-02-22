Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKCMF. Barclays increased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($191.49) to €183.00 ($194.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($155.32) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($184.04) to €125.00 ($132.98) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($164.89) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.