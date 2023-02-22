Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKCMF. Barclays increased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($191.49) to €183.00 ($194.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($155.32) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($184.04) to €125.00 ($132.98) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($164.89) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

