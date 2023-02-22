WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 4.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 20,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WalkMe Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.