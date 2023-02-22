Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Walmart has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

