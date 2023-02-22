Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Warby Parker Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,601.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $7,337,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

