Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,601.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 12.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $7,337,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.