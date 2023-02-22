Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.