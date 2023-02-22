Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in National Grid by 18.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.28) to GBX 1,070 ($12.89) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.75) to GBX 1,150 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Profile

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,077. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.