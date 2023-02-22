Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,030,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. 19,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

