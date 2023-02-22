Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 20,310 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,699. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

