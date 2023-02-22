Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.07. 81,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,609. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

