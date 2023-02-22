Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.01. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

