Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $206.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $196.00 to $199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $206.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $187.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $196.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $180.00.

1/31/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $181.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2023 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2023 – United Parcel Service was given a new $213.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2022 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,565. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

