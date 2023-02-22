Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $15.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Dana Stock Down 17.6 %
Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $22.47.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dana
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Dana by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
