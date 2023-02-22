Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $15.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Dana by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

