Wells Fargo & Company Trims Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Target Price to $61.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

