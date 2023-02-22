WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $607.23 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00010284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $607.23 million and approximately $37.53 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,931,212 coins and its circulating supply is 245,052,009 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,852,006.542664 with 244,969,804.55444223 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.62991364 USD and is up 23.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $33,619,945.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

