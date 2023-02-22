Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westlake Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of WLK traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.77. 40,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.