Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.
WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.07.
Westlake Trading Up 2.5 %
Westlake stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Westlake by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
