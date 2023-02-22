Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Westlake stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Westlake by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

