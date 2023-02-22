Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.62. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

