White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.8% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after purchasing an additional 526,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,970,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 3.0 %

Blackstone stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.