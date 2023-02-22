White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after buying an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 254.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

