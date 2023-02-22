White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $355.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

