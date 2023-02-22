White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 997 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $337.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $397.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

