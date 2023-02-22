Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,759. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About iHeartMedia

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.