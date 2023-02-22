Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $65,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:R traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. 52,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Stories

