Whitebox Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

