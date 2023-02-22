Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of ATAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,410. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.