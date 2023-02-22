Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 770,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,048,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.