Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AEHA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,237. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

