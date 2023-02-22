Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 1,512,766 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $714,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCXA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 4,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.