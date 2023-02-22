Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

ACAX stock remained flat at $10.19 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Alset Capital Acquisition Profile

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

