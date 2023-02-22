Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCHW. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

TH International Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ THCHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,557. TH International Limited has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

