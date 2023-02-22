William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Watsco Trading Down 5.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $306.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,306,000 after buying an additional 207,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

