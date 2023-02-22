William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $786.26 million, a PE ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.