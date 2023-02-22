Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,925,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,663,000 after buying an additional 286,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.