WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.45

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 514361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

