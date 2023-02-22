WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.45

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 514361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
