Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Outperform Rating at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.
NASDAQ WING traded up $19.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.64. The company had a trading volume of 697,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,896. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
