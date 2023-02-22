Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $177.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.
Wingstop Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of WING traded up $12.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.00. 2,773,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,447. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.