Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $177.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of WING traded up $12.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.00. 2,773,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,447. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

