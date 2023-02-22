Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $35,207.94 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

