Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

WTAN stock opened at GBX 226.38 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.94. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.78 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.50 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 673.53 and a beta of 0.76.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

