Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance
WTAN stock opened at GBX 226.38 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.94. Witan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.78 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.50 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 673.53 and a beta of 0.76.
About Witan Investment Trust
